Visa warns Reserve Bank over tap-and-go regulation

Card giant Visa has cautioned Australian regulators against rules mandating how retailers process tap-and-go payments, questioning small businesses that claim processing credit payments costs more than debit.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's payments board is currently considering the issue of "least-cost routing", which allows retailers processing tap-and-go payments to elect to direct these through debit channels rather than credit, where higher fees may apply.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's Payment Systems Board will be considering whether further regulation is needed to give merchants control over tap-and-go fees. Credit:Shutterstock

Control over how these payments are processed has been a fiery issue for smaller retailers, with sectors from coffee shops to pubs finding they until recently had to process tap-and-go as credit transactions that often cost more.

Banks and providers have started to roll out options to direct these payments through debit rather than credit but Visa has hit out at the suggestion that "merchant choice" options be compulsory.