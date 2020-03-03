Wall Street dives despite Fed's emergency rate cut

New York: Stocks whipped up and down Tuesday after the Federal Reserve swooped into the market with an emergency interest-rate cut in hopes of shielding the economy from the effects of the fast-spreading virus.

The surprise move gave stocks a strong, brief boost, but it took just 15 minutes for the gains to evaporate. The cut helped raise some confidence, but it did not wipe out the uncertainty dominating markets about how much economic damage the virus will ultimately do. Traders are debating how much much the steepest rate cut from the Fed since 2008 can help and whether more aid is on the way to stabilise the market.

Wall Street gained strongly after the announcement but have since reversed course. Credit:AP

After popping to a 1.5 per cent gain shortly after the Fed's announcement, the S&P 500 swung between modest gains and losses for about an hour before turning decisively lower in the late morning. The index was down 2.1 per cent in early afternoon trade and other indexes had similar, jagged moves.

The Australian sharemarket is set for sharp falls this morning, with futures at 5.45am AEDT pointing to a fall of 58 points, or 0.9 per cent, at the open. On Tuesday, the ASX closed 0.7 per cent higher.