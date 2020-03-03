Federal Reserve makes emergency rate cut in response to coronavirus outbreak

Seven major economies earlier pledged to use "all appropriate tools" to deal with the spreading coronavirus but announced no immediate actions. The group of major industrial countries, referred to as the G-7, said on Tuesday that it was "ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy." Loading The joint statement from the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada was issued after an emergency conference call among the finance ministers and central bank presidents, led by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The G-7 has issued similar joint statements during periods of extreme market turmoil, such as the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the 2008 financial crisis.

Last week, the Dow plunged 14 per cent from recent highs, its worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis. "Given the potential impacts of COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks," the G-7 said. Global agencies have indicated this week that there will be a significant economic impact as the virus spreads. On Monday, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said that the coronavirus, which was first detected in China but has now spread to 60 nations in Europe, the US, Latin America and other parts of Asia, could cause the world economy to shrink this quarter for the first time since the international financial crisis more than a decade ago.

The OECD lowered its forecasts for global growth in 2020 by half a percentage-point, to 2.4 per cent - and said the figure could go as low as 1.5 per cent if the outbreak is sustained and widespread. There are signs that the outbreak has begun to ebb in China. Economists at Capital Economics said on Tuesday it was lowering its US GDP forecast to 1.8 per cent this year, down from a previous 2 per cent with an expectation that the Fed will cut rates by one-half percentage-point by mid-year. In an effort to calm markets that had become turbulent as the virus spread, Powell said on Friday that the Fed will "use our tools" to support the economy, a strong signal that the central bank was prepared to resume interest rate cuts if the US economy is threatened by the spread of the virus. President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of the Fed chairman that he appointed, tweeted again on Tuesday that the Fed was not lowering benchmark interest rates fast enough.