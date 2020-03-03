WeWork dusts off deals as it re-emerges into the leasing market

Flexible office operator WeWork has dusted off its plans to increase its footprint in the market as it looks at space across the major cities of Melbourne and Sydney.

It comes as the office market is in need of independent and flexible sites to accommodate the increasing number of compliance and legal teams which have been outsourced from banks and financial institutions to work through issues related to last year's banking royal commission.

WeWork was originally looking at the 20,000 square metre office space being developed by Mirvac at 55 Market Street, Sydney and it has been suggested the property team could be dusting off plans for about 5000 sq m at the site.

WeWork's hub at 333 George Street in Sydney is spread over five floors.

It comes as the operator hit headlines last year when its founder and chairman Adam Neumann stepped down and the planned public float was canned. It recently appointed former oil executive Kimberly Ross as its new chief financial officer, in another change to the company's leadership team as backer SoftBank Group attempts to turn the company around.