Spotlight set to save Harris Scarfe from collapse

Failed discount department store Harris Scarfe is set to survive, with fabric and home fittings store Spotlight lined up to acquire the business out of receivership.

Harris Scarfe entered receivership in December last year after a horror year for Australian retail, as stores struggled with low consumer confidence and weak trade. In an effort to preserve the well-known brand, 21 stores were shut in early January as receivers at Deloitte sought a buyer.

Harris Scarfe is set to be acquired by fabric and fittings giant Spotlight. Credit:AAP

It was revealed in late February that four major parties were vying for the brand and its remaining 44 stores and, in a statement this morning, it was revealed Spotlight Group had been granted exclusivity to purchase the business.

Spotlight Group, owned by rich listers Zac Fried and Morry Fraid, operates Spotlight and Anaconda stores in Australia and New Zealand, along with a significant property portfolio. The two are also major shareholders in recently floated real estate company HomeCo.