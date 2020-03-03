Qantas, Woodside chairman hits out at climate activists hijacking AGMs

The chairman of the AFL, Qantas and energy giant Woodside Petroleum has taken aim at activist investors hijacking shareholder meetings in an attempt to force boards to take stronger action on climate change.

In a keynote speech to the Australian Governance Summit in Sydney on Tuesday, Mr Goyder said climate change rightly features on board agendas but said activists run the risk of making the transition to renewable energy more difficult. "Climate change is the number one issue raised with me by investors. We do have a responsibility to engage on this and manage the risks as best we can and acknowledging that we do not hold all the answers," he said.

Richard Goyder lashes out at shareholder activists hijacking AGMs ahead of a showdown over climate-related resolutions at Woodside. Petroleum. Credit:Phillip Gostelow

Mr Goyder, one of the most senior figures in corporate Australia and a former Wesfarmers chief executive, criticised the tactics some activist groups have used to force votes on company policies over climate change and emissions. “Increasingly AGMs are being hijacked by activist shareholders who in some instances have only one share and require 100 shareholders to put up resolutions. The issues these activists raise are material issues that we already take seriously,” he said.

“Our retail shareholders who have invested a significant part of their personal savings shouldn’t be sidelined at AGMs so activists can pursue their political agenda.”