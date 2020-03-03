Fortescue isolates sick Pilbara worker after Indonesia trip

Fortescue Metals Group has placed a worker at its Christmas Creek mine in WA's Pilbara in isolation after they returned from Indonesia with flu-like symptoms.

FMG chief executive Elizabeth Gaines said the worker was placed in isolation in accordance with Department of Health guidelines.

The worker arrived at Fortescue's Christmas Creek mine on Monday. Credit:Damien Smith

"One of our team members at Christmas Creek has presented with symptoms that meet the Department of Health’s minimum criteria for testing for COVID-19," she said.

"The health and safety of all of our people is our primary focus and we are implementing all necessary precautions in accordance with Department of Health guidelines.