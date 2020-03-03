CorVal buys Collingwood office in $75m deal

Former Multiplex boss Andrew Roberts’ investment vehicle has scooped up an under-construction office in Melbourne’s hip Collingwood in a $75 million deal with financier-turned-developer Aus Finance Group.

The design for an office proposal at 71 Gipps Street, Collingwood.

Aus Finance Group started construction late last year on the 11-storey office at 71 Gipps Street after signing a pre-commitment anchor lease with Regis’ co-working brand Spaces to take 3495 square metres across the building's lower floors.

Spaces took 40 per cent of the 8600 sq m available in the building, which is in the heart of a booming Collingwood development zone.

Multiple new developments reflect the former working class suburb's rise as a bona fide office location and hip residential address.