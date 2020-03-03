Coles tipped to gain edge in supermarket wars

Supermarket Coles is tipped to pip major rival Woolworths in market share and sales growth in the coming months, as market watchers begin to look favourably on the recently demerged retail giant's plan to cut $1 billion in costs by 2023.

Analysts from both Credit Suisse and Macquarie upgraded their price estimates for Coles on Monday, telling clients they believed the company had more potential for upside than Woolworths over the medium term.

Analysts said Coles will pull ahead of Woolworths in the medium term as the supermarket manages costs and grows sales in a competitive environment. Credit:Quinn Rooney

The two companies have historically been fierce competitors but Woolworths has pulled ahead of Coles on the key metric of like-for-like sales for the past 12 out of 13 quarters.

This divergence began to slow at the most recent set of half-year results, with Woolworths coming in just 0.2 percentage points above Coles in the second quarter and warning its third-quarter sales growth would be about 2 per cent lower than Coles' estimates of 3.6 per cent growth.