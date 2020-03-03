Airports urged to ease international slot rules amid virus crisis
Sydney and Melbourne airports and the federal government will consider letting airlines suspend flights while the coronavirus crisis guts travel demand, without the risk they will lose their scarce international traffic slots.
The International Air Transport Association on Tuesday called for the immediate suspension of airport slot rules to allow carriers more flexibility as the health crisis spreads beyond Asia and into Europe.
Carriers must operate at least 80 per cent of their allocated international airport slots, or face losing rights to the landing time and capacity in the next corresponding season. But regulators can relax that rule in exceptional circumstances.
IATA said the COVID-19 was having such a significant impact on its members that the use-it-or-lose-it rule should not apply for the next "slot season", through to October.
"Traffic has collapsed on key Asian routes and this is rippling throughout the air transport network globally, even between countries without major outbreaks of COVID-19," said IATA chief executive Alexandre de Juniac.
Qantas, Jetstar, Virgin Australia and Tigerair have all been hit by the coronavirus and cut capacity into Asia, on the Trans-Tasman routes and across their domestic networks. IATA expected global air traffic to fall this year - the first decline in more than a decade.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications said the government was considering IATA's request, which had also been made by Sydney Airport's slot manager and supported by a number of Australian and international airlines.
A Melbourne Airport spokesman said it was working with airlines to "support their businesses during this challenging time". The airport had flexibility in its system that allowed it to preserve existing agreements with incumbent airlines "that we can revert to when it’s appropriate to do so", he said.
Sydney Airport meanwhile was "supportive of any practical measures that can assist the industry through this period and that assists with the return to normal operations as quickly as is reasonably possible", a spokeswoman said.
Regulators have been waiving slot rules on a rolling basis for flights into China and Hong Kong. IATA said airlines could not plan ahead without knowing if these waivers would continue through the northern hemisphere summer.
Total international air traffic into Australia has fallen by about 10 per cent year-on-year due to the virus outbreak, driven by sharp declines from China and Hong Kong, according to aviation data group OAG.
