Airports urged to ease international slot rules amid virus crisis

Sydney and Melbourne airports and the federal government will consider letting airlines suspend flights while the coronavirus crisis guts travel demand, without the risk they will lose their scarce international traffic slots.

The International Air Transport Association on Tuesday called for the immediate suspension of airport slot rules to allow carriers more flexibility as the health crisis spreads beyond Asia and into Europe.

Passengers leaving the Sydney International Airport on Saturday. The Coronavirus outbreak has gutted international travel demand. Credit:Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Carriers must operate at least 80 per cent of their allocated international airport slots, or face losing rights to the landing time and capacity in the next corresponding season. But regulators can relax that rule in exceptional circumstances.

IATA said the COVID-19 was having such a significant impact on its members that the use-it-or-lose-it rule should not apply for the next "slot season", through to October.