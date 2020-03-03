'Tragedy': AAP newswire to close in June, jobs to go

The breakdown of its circa $15 million partnership with Nine and News Corp, alongside competition from digital behemoths Facebook and Google and falling client numbers over the past decade, has made AAP's business model untenable. Around 600 employees will lose their jobs, including 100 contracted photographers, 200 journalists and 300 working in sports results, human resources, finance and administration. "This is an unfortunate reality of media disruption. We’re not the first media company to be shut down and we won’t be the last," Mr Davidson said. "The media has been torn apart through the digital age." 'This is an unfortunate reality of media disruption. We’re not the first media company to be shut down and we won’t be the last.' AAP chief executive Bruce Davidson Mr Davidson called on the government to ensure digital giants Google and Facebook pay for the content they use after putting the blame squarely on those who used the internet to circumvent paywalls, adding "things will change and disappear" if customers were not willing to pay. "We all loved Holden cars, but guess what? No one was buying them. We may lament that now they’re gone but we were actually responsible for that happening," he said, noting it had been a "very difficult decision" to shut AAP.

"The tragedy in terms of AAP’s demise is that we are a very non-agenda based news organisation. We simply cover the facts. That’s probably the biggest piece of the puzzle that will disappear." The sub-editing arm of the business, Pagemasters, is expected to close in August and journalism tools Medianet and Mediaverse, as well as AAP's Facebook fact-checking service, will be sold to a third party. Between 20 and 30 journalists are expected to be re-deployed to News Corp and Nine. AAP chairman Campbell Reid and chief executive Bruce Davidson brief staff on Tuesday. AAP chief of staff Tony Gillies, who has worked at the newswire for 16 years, said the company had been "his life". "I've absolutely loved it. But for now, hand on heart, my priority is with my staff and helping our shareholders transition out of AAP."

Loading Mr Gillies admitted it would be difficult for 200 out-of-work journalists to find re-employment, adding that some may enter other industries, but praised their professionalism. "We have been poached mercilessly by our media customers, which is a good compliment in one way, and also signifies they are talented people, very resourceful and extremely capable." AAP chairman Campbell Reid told staff: "The loss of AAP's voice in the Australian conversation bothers me deeply. The fact that too many companies have chosen not to pay to publish that voice is the root of the problem." The discussions about AAP's future had been under way for six months and doubts around its future were first revealed by The Age and Sydney Morning Herald this week. Mr Davidson said he had regretted staff had found out about the massive job losses from news reports. "It was unfortunate the story did break before I got to tell them," he said.

Digital publishers, including the Guardian and Daily Mail, rely on AAP for much of their breaking news content and it is understood they were not informed of the changes ahead of time. "It’s always difficult to balance that notice period. We’ve tried to give people as much notice as we possibly can," Mr Davidson said. "We will be having discussions with those customers and outlets to help them in any way we possibly can." AAP is shutting down after 85 years in operation. Credit:AAP The union representing the media industry, the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance, said the closure of the newswire service was a "gross abandonment of responsibility by its shareholders – Australia’s major media outlets". "Beancounters at the top of media organisations might think they can soldier on without AAP, but the reality is it will leave a huge hole in news coverage. Filling those holes will fall to already overburdened newsroom journalists. Or coverage will simply cease to occur," MEAA federal president Marcus Strom said.

“To lose AAP is to deny Australians across the nation of essential news and information.” Praise flew in for AAP's reporters, photographers, videographers and production staff from the company's executives, but also current and former politicians and journalists around the country. The hashtag #SaveAAP saturated Twitter. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was a "sad day" and AAP had a proud history. "They have a wonderful history in this place and when you have such an important institution such as AAP coming to an end not just here ... that is a matter of real concern," he said. Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said the closure was a "tragedy for our democracy" and would leave a "massive void", and he thanked the news wire for decades of coverage that spanned the country. "The Australian public will be less informed as a result of the decision today, which I think is a great tragedy," he said.