Opinion
Banks take one for the team - pass on full rate cuts despite profit impact
For months Australian banks had been anticipating a fall in the cash rate. Last week they rightly braced for impact. On Tuesday afternoon when the Reserve Bank hit with a 25 basis point cut they were ready.
The RBA moved on the back of a national emergency and the banks already knew they had to take one for the team and follow suit. Unfortunately for them their profits will be damaged by passing on the rate cut. In the seconds following the RBA announcement the share prices of the big four banks fell in unison.
But it could have been worse and may still, depending on the RBA’s read of the damage being sustained by the economy from the ongoing spread of COVID-19. The banks could have been confronted with a 50 basis point cut on Tuesday. So catastrophe averted, for now.
Investment markets had been baying for the RBA to cut since last week’s precipitous 10 per cent drop in shares - and to have disappointed the market carries risk. Only last week the market was running the book on an 18 per cent chance the RBA would cut - by Tuesday morning it was close to 100 per cent.
The RBA was loath to cut but in an environment where central banks around the world are already pre-empting either rate cuts or quantitative easing, it also had nowhere to go.
A 25 basis point cut to rates to half 0.5 per cent had been already priced into sharemarkets so to have left rates on hold the RBA would endanger what is left of the fragile confidence.
But ultra low interest rates are the enemy of banks and where previously they have been able to cushion themselves from some of the damage using sophisticated hedging, there is limited scope for this to continue.
Ultimately banks can’t outrun falling rates. The only weapon left in the banks’ arsenal is to limit the extent to which the RBA’s interest rate cut is passed on to customers. But they couldn’t be seen to be firing it this time around. Even bank bosses must have seen the chaos in supermarkets over the past few days as shoppers stockpiled emergency supplies.
And this time - perhaps more than it has previously - the federal government had loaded its arsenal to fire at banks prioritising their profit over the national interest.
UBS bank analyst Jonathan Mott picked it well in a note to investors on Tuesday morning. "Given the emergency nature of any rate cuts we believe the banks will be under pressure to pass through the vast majority of the cuts to borrowers ... and accelerate the effective date."
Succumbing to that pressure will be an expensive departure from the banks' usual modus operandi.
But like any RBA rate change, the gaming between the banks on how much and when will still play out. They generally hunt in packs. This time around it was Westpac that took the lead. It had clearly planned to pass on the full 25 basis point cut and came out of the gate with an announcement immediately after the RBA had released its news.
It allowed Westpac to capture some much-needed moral high ground and left the other three with nowhere to go. Within 20 minutes the Commonwealth Bank followed and passed on the cut in full. An hour later the National Australia Bank fell into line and by the end of the day ANZ had joined the party.
There is now an additional component banks have had to factor into the equation on rates - its fresh and fierce competition. The most recent round of bank profit reporting showed clearly that three of the big banks are losing market share in home lending and only the Commonwealth Bank had gained any market share. More recent figures suggest the CBA is now growing in line with the market.
Smaller banks and the new breed of fintech outfits are eating their lunch. The big four have feasted on mortgages for decades and are desperate to get their slice of the now-growing home loan market.
What is considered to be a response to the misbehaviour highlighted by the banking royal commission into financial services, the big four’s market share has fallen to 78 per cent - where it has traditionally been above 80 per cent. The large banks have been attempting to cherry-pick the highest quality new and refinancing borrowers by offering them healthy incentives.
Macquarie referred to this in an investor note on Monday saying cashback offers of $2000 to $4000 were up for grabs. Honeymoon deals for new borrowers, meanwhile, led to a bigger divergence in rates paid by new and existing customers - this is referred to in the trade as front book and back book.
The government, which has a healthy disdain for this market share grab, calls it a ‘loyalty tax’ imposed on customers that regularly don’t scope out the best deals.
But it would have had more than disdain for banks that didn't pass on the interest rate cut in full.
Elizabeth Knight comments on companies, markets and the economy.